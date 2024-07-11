"If you make this film a hit, we will bring its part 2": Lakshay hints at 'Kill' sequel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : Lakshay, who is basking in the success of his debut action film 'Kill', spilled beans about the film's sequel.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar features Lakshya as a protagonist and Raghav Juyal in a villainous role. 'Kill' made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Lakshay expressed gratitude for all the love and said, "To all the people watching this film, thank you so much. Today is the sixth day of this film. I think it will be almost a week tomorrow and this film is getting a lot of love. Keep this love alive. Keep supporting. You have never seen such a cinema before. And we promise you that if you make this film a hit, we will bring its part 2. And you can have this fun all over again."

Recently, Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the famous 'John Wick' franchise, have announced plans to develop an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller 'Kill.'

'Kill,' which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section and later featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, tells the gripping story of army commando Amrit (portrayed by Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala).

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young of 87Eleven Entertainment will helm the remake, drawn by the original film's intense action sequences and compelling narrative, Deadline reported.

Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski commented, adding, "It's exciting to be developing an English-language versionwe have big shoes to fill."

The original film's cast, led by Lakshya and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has garnered praise for their performances, especially in the film's adrenaline-pumping action sequences set against the backdrop of a tense train journey.

The Hindi-language original was released in India on July 5, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor