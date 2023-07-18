IFFI 2023: Anurag Thakur announces new award category for web series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : There's great news for web series creators. On Tuesday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced a new category, the "Best Web Series" award, for the International Film Festival of India.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur wrote, "Delighted to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD

@IFFIGoa to be presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact. India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India - ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories."

He informed that the award "will be given to an original web series on an OTT platform, originally shot and available in an Indian language."

"The Award aims to incentivise and create investment opportunities in India’s OTT sector, encourage content in Indian languages, recognise exceptional talent and foster growth & innovation of the OTT industry. Beginning this year at the 54th International Film Festival of India, the award will be presented annually," Thakur added.

Meanwhile, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has opened entries for Indian films, both in feature and non-feature sections to be screened under the Indian Panorama section at the IFFI.

IFFI 2023 will take place from November 20 to November 28.

