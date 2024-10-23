IFFI 2024: Australia chosen as the festival's 'Country of Focus'

Goa (Panaji) [India], October 23 : The upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI Goa) will feature Australia in the 'Country Focus' segment.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting shared this update ahead of the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2024.

India and Australia have recently signed an Audio Visual Co-production Treaty. Films under this agreement will be eligible for grants from both countries, encouraging co-production between filmmakers from India and Australia. This special recognition also aims to celebrate the dynamic contributions of Australian cinema to the global film industry, highlighting its rich storytelling traditions, vibrant film culture, and innovative cinematic techniques.

Showcase of Australian Films: The "Country of Focus" segment is a key feature of IFFI, offering a dedicated platform for showcasing a nation's best contemporary films. This inclusion reflects the growing collaboration between the Indian and Australian film industries.

IFFI will present a curated selection of seven Australian films, showcasing the unique cultural identity of Australia and reflecting the vibrant spectrum of stories from its Indigenous and contemporary communities.

Participation in Film Bazaar: Film Bazaar, the largest South Asian film market held alongside IFFI, will see significant Australian participation, with a strong delegation from Screen Australia, State Screen Commissions, and Ausfilm, the agency promoting Australia as a filming destination. They will present their offerings, including Australian locations and incentives, at the special Film Office exhibition area. The Film Bazaar will also feature a Producers' delegation, with up to six producers receiving funding from the Australian Government to attend and explore co-production opportunities. Additionally, a special Australian Co-production Day will provide delegates from both countries with networking opportunities.

This edition of Film Bazaar will also showcase the Australian project 'Home Before Night' as one of its official entries in the Co-Production Market. A dedicated panel discussion in the Knowledge Series will focus on co-production opportunities between the two countries.

A major attraction will be a Cinematography Master Class led by Academy Award-winning cinematographer John Seale, known for his work on iconic films such as 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'The English Patient'. This session will delve into his artistic journey and offer invaluable technical insights to budding filmmakers and enthusiasts. Seale will be participating as part of the Australian delegation.

According to the Ministry, this year's "Country of Focus" spotlight on Australia will enhance IFFI's mission of fostering cultural exchange and promoting cinematic excellence.

