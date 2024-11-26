IFFI 2024: Madhavan says he was "heartbroken" when RHTDM initially flopped

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 26 : Actor R Madhavan, who is at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the premiere of his film 'Hisaab Barabar', opened up about his iconic movie 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', which was re-released in August this year to mark its 25th anniversary.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' also starred Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Madhavan and Dia.

Speaking to ANI, Madhavan shared how "heartbroken" he felt when the movie flopped during its initial release but said he was happy it eventually became a classic. The actor also expressed that it feels wonderful that the film was re-released after 25 years and earned more than it did during its original run.

"When it first released, it didn't do well; it was a flop. So I remember being heartbroken. I had gone to all the temples and made sure I had left no stone unturned to make the film the way it was supposed to, but it was heartbreaking. Little did I realize that fortune and fate had a big story for me. It (re)released after 25 years and made more money than it did originally. It's wonderful to be recognised for doing a film 25 years later," Madhavan said.

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' was released in 2001. The romantic drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a remake of his own Tamil film 'Minnale', released in the same year. A couple of years ago, rumours surfaced online that the makers of the film were planning to make a sequel. In 2020, Madhavan refuted the rumours of a sequel to RHTDM. Songs from the film, including Sach Keh Raha Hai, Dil Ko Tumse, and Zara Zara, are still loved by the audience today.

The 'Shaitaan' actor also shared an interesting observation about his movies, revealing that whenever he performed "romance on the train," those films performed exceptionally well.

"Whenever I have done romance on the train, the films have done really good. Alai Payuthey, which was my first film with Mani Ratnam, the original of Saathiya, and from there to Tanu Weds Manuwherever we had trains, the film has done well for us," he said.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor