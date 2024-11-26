IFFI 2024: Neil Nitin Mukesh says he is "nervous" about playing an antagonist in 'Hisaab Barabar'

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 26 : Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is often known for doing positive roles in Bollywood, has taken on a new challenge as the antagonist Mickey Mehta in 'Hisaab Barabar', which premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the movie revolves around corruption and systemic injustice, with a gripping story about a common man's fight against financial fraud.

Neil shared his thoughts on playing negative roles and how he balances his performances between positive and dark characters.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "I enjoy both positive and negative characters equally. I try to balance them as much as possible. Some films, like 'Players', had a very dark, edgy negative role for me. Sometimes, the character finds themselves in unavoidable situations, like in 'Johnny Gaddar', where despite not wanting to, the character does something wrong. And then there are characters like 'Mickey Mehta', who exist in society and believe that money is power, and power is everything."

Describing his character 'Mickey Mehta', he added, "The character of Mickey Mehta that I am portraying is someone who drives a corrupt system. The story follows the journey of a common man, Madhav Ji's character, and how he brings down this corrupt system, which is the essence of Hisaab Barabar. Mickey Mehta, my character, is very interesting and layered. This is the first time I am playing such a role on the big screen, so I am a bit nervous."

As per the makers, in the film, Madhavan plays "Radhe Mohan Sharma, a meticulous railway ticket checker who discovers a small yet inexplicable discrepancy in his bank account. What starts as a minor issue soon spirals into a larger investigation, leading him to uncover a massive financial fraud orchestrated by a powerful banker, Micky Mehta (Neil Nitin Mukesh). As Radhe battles against systemic corruption, he also faces the complexities of his own life, realizing that relationships, unlike balance sheets, cannot be fixed with numbers alone."

The film, which is directed by Ashwni Dhir, also stars actress Kriti Kulhari.

Jio Studio presents an SP Cinecorp Production, Hisaab Barabar. Directed by Ashwni Dhir and Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel and Shreyanshi Patel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor