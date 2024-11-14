IFFI 2024: Prakash Jha-starrer ‘Amar Aaj Marega’ to be screened in Indian Panorama section

Mumbai, Nov 14 The upcoming film ‘Amar Aaj Marega’, which stars Prakash Jha in the lead, is set to be screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film has been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama section at the film fest which is set to be held from November 20 to 28, 2024.

In the film, Prakash Jha stars in the titular role of Amar, a 62-year-old widower who’s convinced that he’s lived his life to the fullest and it has nothing more to offer. Determined to end it on a high note, he plans to take his own life. Unfortunately for him, on the night he’s scheduled to shoot himself dead, he’s inundated by a group of uninvited guests.

Talking about the film, Prakash Jha said, “I found the character of Amar to be incredibly nuanced and unlike any role I have played before, which drew me to it”.

Prakash Jha brings his trademark depth to Amar, embodying the conflicting emotions of a man torn between contentment and closure. His performance is complemented by Saurabh Sachdeva, who delivers a nuanced portrayal as Jogi, Amar's perplexed yet devoted friend. The film is directed by Rajat K. and balances introspection with raw humour and humanity.

Rajat said, “Amar’s story is my exploration of the ultimate inevitability of life—death—while finding humour in it because, well, what else can be done? And through the course of the night, it may just reveal itself as a true celebration of life”.

As it premieres in the Indian Panorama category, the film not only celebrates Indian cinema's diversity and boldness but also highlights Prakash Jha's versatility and courage in taking on unconventional roles.

The film is produced by Monasfilm LLP.

