IFFI 2024: Ranbir Kapoor to join special session to celebrate Raj Kapoor's centenary

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is set to participate in a special conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail to celebrate his grandfather and multihyphenate Raj Kapoor's birth centenary at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The session, which will take place on November 24 at Kala Academy in Goa will look at Ranbir's film journey, his acting techniques, and the profound influence of Raj Kapoor on Indian and global cinema.

At the event, the 'Animal' actor will share personal stories, offer insights into his creative process, and talk about how Raj Kapoor's legacy has influenced his work.

The 55th edition of IFFI, organised by NFDC India and ESG under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, will run from November 20 to 28.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

