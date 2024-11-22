IFFI 2024: Reliance Industries' Media and Content Head Jyoti Deshpande is "grateful" for remarkable year for Jio Studios, hopes for Oscar win

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 22 : Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries attributed the success of Jio Studios to its strategic approach to content creation and shared that 2024 has been a remarkable year and same is the hope for coming year.

With 'Laapataa Ladies' being India's official entry to the Oscars, Deshpande is hopeful that the prestigious award can finally come to the country next year.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "Thanks to God. It's a very good feeling. All our decisions this year have been good. India's officiaJyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries attributed the success of Jio to its strategic approach to content creation and shared that 2024 has been a remarkable year and same is the hope for coming year.l entry to the Oscars with 'Laapataa Ladies', success of 'Stree 2','Article 370' and 'Shaitaan' has been good. 'Singham Again' also went well. 'Baby John' is getting ready. So very grateful to the audiences and very grateful to the blessings of elders and God."

On talking about the preparations for coming year,"Some digital releases are there. There are a lot of films that are under pipeline that have not been announced So it's good slate," she shared at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

She expressed hope that India can get the Oscar this year, "We are moving forward only to win. So we are screening our films there. People are liking it a lot. The first step is to choose from the top 15 films. After that, being nominated in the top 5 films. So, we hope that our film can go all the way and we can make India proud."

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected as India's entry for the Oscars 2025.

Earlier, Kiran Rao also expressed her gratitude for recognising her piece of hard work and giving her a chance to make her film reach a global audience.

"I am very happy. I was not expecting an Oscar entry as many good films have been made this year. Now we will have a chance to show this film to a much larger audience. I would like to thank the audience for giving so much love to this film. I think there is something for everyone in this film," she shared.

While she looks forward to taking the journey ahead with great enthusiasm, she understands that the road to the Oscars will be challenging

"The film was made on the issues, expectations and aspirations of women. When such a film becomes the country's official entry to the Oscars then it is very encouraging. I think with this it feels like we are going in the direction of finding solutions to many problems faced by women. People have appreciated the introduction of new faces and talents in this film. It took us 4-5 years to make this film, I want to thank the whole team of the film... Oscars ka raasta lamba aur kathin hota hai par hum apni taraf se puri koshish karenge (The journey to Oscars is not going to be easy but we will give it all)," Kiran shared earlier.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' was released in theatres on March 1, 2024.

It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor