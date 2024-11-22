IFFI 2024: Subhash Ghai talks about 'Gandhi: A Perspective', says "his thought and principles are timeless"

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 22 : Accliamed filmmaker Subhash Ghai talked about 'Gandhi: A Perspective' and said that some youngsters have doubts about the journey of Mahatma Gandhi and that is why he decided to make this docu-drama.

In a conversation with ANI, he discussed his docu-drama and opened up about his book 'Karma's Child ', which is all about his journey as a filmmaker.

He shared, "I am happy that in IFFI 2024, 'Gandhi: A Perspective', which is my film of 30 minutes received a lot of praise. We call it a docu-drama. It was screened, and people praised it a lot. I made it as a responsible citizen, not just as a filmmaker. It is not commercial cinema. Everyone says that this film should be seen by every child. And it should be shown in every school and college."

"There are questions raised about Gandhi among the youth. They wonder why this happened. That is why I wrote such a story and made such a film. Gandhi is still relevant today and his thoughts, values and principles are timeless," added Ghai at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The ace director who is behind some of Hindi cinema's most iconic movies and known for his films like 'Kalicharan', 'Vidhaata', 'Hero', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Saudagar', 'Khal Nayak' and 'Taal', spoke baout his book 'Karma's Child '.

"In this festival, my book is being released. It is written by Suveen Sinha. I met Suveen Sinha a number of times and I told him about my every film. This is not my autobiography but biography of all my films. All the struggles and dilemmas I had as a director, as a writer. What difficulties I faced in writing the story and direction. What difficulties I faced in releasing it is there so that the next generation can learn from the journey of a filmmaker and don't be afraid of challenges and obstacles."

Meanwhile, talking about the event, IFFI 2024, which has started on November 20 presents over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premiers.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian Cinema Legends: Actor-Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Director Tapan Sinha, Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is taking place in Goa till November 28.

