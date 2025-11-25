IFFI 2025: Dolly Ahluwalia admits she was "very nervous" while filming 'Calorie'

Panaji (Goa),[India] November 25 : Veteran actress Dolly Ahluwalia who walked the red carpet at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for the screening of 'Calorie' last week, shared that the film pushed her emotionally more than she expected.

The National Award-winning actress said the role came with intense emotional depth and admitted she was nervous while filming.

Speaking to ANI, Ahluwalia explained that the title 'Calorie' reflects how people process pain, memories and emotions from their past. Elaborating on that thought, she said, "Calorie for me is about experiences and emotions, and how you digest those feelings instead of food."

The actress went on to share openly how she felt unsure of herself and was "very nervous" in the beginning.

"I would not lie, I was nervous. Very nervous, jhoot nahi bolungi," she said, describing her vulnerable state on set. She added that she constantly looked toward her co-star Anupam Kher whose calm presence reassured her.

"Jaise Punjabi kehte hain na, ek tehraav, a stillness. When I found that in him, I always felt I was in a safe place," she said, crediting that sense of comfort for helping her deliver her performance.

'Calorie', which stars Anupam Kher, had its international premiere in the Cinema of the World section at IFFI. Inspired by true events, the film follows a Sikh-Canadian family confronting loss and generational trauma, and eventually rediscovering identity, love and healing.

The trailer for the film was also unveiled last week ahead of it's IFFI bow.

The ensemble is led by Ellora Patnaik, known for Sort Of, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Kim's Convenience and Ginny & Georgia. The cast also includes Dolly Ahluwalia, Shanaya Dhillon-Birmhan (in her debut), Ashley Ganger, Sana Syed, Puja Uppal and Tia Bhatia. The film is produced by Joe Balass.

According to the press note, Calorie is a female-driven family drama that follows three generations of women confronting buried secrets during a life-changing summer in India. At the centre of the story is Monika, a single mother who sends her teenage daughters to India hoping the visit will reconnect them with their Punjabi roots, a journey that instead unravels unexpected self-discovery.

Before its IFFI screening, the film had its world premiere at the Calgary International Film Festival and went on to win three awards at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto.

