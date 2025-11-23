IFFI 2025: Women in independent cinema call for equity, visibility, creative freedom in filmmaking

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 23 : The fourth day of the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) witnessed a panel discussion titled 'A Global India Through Independent Cinema: A Women's Panel'.

It brought together four compelling voices actor-filmmaker Rajni Basumatary, cinematographer Fowzia Fathima, actor-filmmaker Rachel Griffiths, and actor Meenakshi Jayan.

According to the release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the conversation explored how women's creative and personal journeys are shaping the future of independent cinema.

The discussion opened with reflections on empathy as a defining element of women's filmmaking.

Fowzia spoke of how the entire creative process, from the spark of an idea to the final frame, is grounded in empathy, enabling filmmakers to transform local narratives into stories with global resonance.

Rajni added that women often notice the smallest details of life, and it is these subtle observations that allow their films to give voice to stories that might otherwise go untold.

When the conversation turned toward representation, the panel explored whether women feel more seen in the industry today.

Rachel shared that her own industry has a growing number of women cinematographers and producers. Fowzia recounted the evolution of the Indian Women Cinematographers' Collective, which began in 2017 with a few members and has now grown to nearly two hundred, spanning juniors to seniors.

She explained how the collective fosters mentorship and collaboration, offering the kind of supportive environment women have long needed in the industry, as per the release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

She also celebrated the presence of women cinematographers at IFFI, complimenting the craft of Shelly Sharma in 'Vimukti' and the craft of Archana Ghangrekar in 'Shape of Momo'."

Meenakshi highlighted the Kerala State Government-supported initiative that funds films made by women, sharing that her film 'Victoria' grew out of this opportunity.

Fowzia, who served on the first selection panel for this Kerala State Government initiative supporting women-led films, pointed out concerns about men submitting projects under women's names, underscoring the continued need for vigilance.

The panellists then moved into the challenges of balancing filmmaking with personal life. Rachel spoke candidly about navigating the industry while raising three children, suggesting models like alternating work weeks to support women.

Fowzia shared the difficulty of returning to her craft after motherhood and expressed gratitude that her career was able to continue, especially with her upcoming commercial movie 'Train' featuring Vijay Sethupathi, as per the release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

As the panel turned to the realities of making and sustaining films, Rachel noted that filmmakers should create stories that can find their audience, trusting that the right narrative will reach the people it's meant for.

As the session neared its conclusion, the panellists were asked which films they believe everyone should watch. Rachel named 'Dangal' for its celebration of girls; Fowzia chose 'The Power of the Dog'; Rajni recommended 'Article 15' and 'Eye in the Sky'; and Meenakshi selected 'Shiva Baby' for its portrayal of anxiety, adding with a playful grin that she would also recommend her own film 'Victoria'.

