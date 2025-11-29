"IFFI is prestigious and pride for us": Director Madhur Bhandarkar praises IFFI 2025

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 29 : Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar praised the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India by calling it a "pride" of the nation.

While talking to the media at the sidelines of IFFI 2025, Madhur Bhandarkar expressed his happiness for the emergence of film festivals in India, saying that he feels "honoured" to attend one of the prestigious film festivals of India, IFFI.

"It's a great honour, and I've been associated with IFFI for many years. It feels good to come here and meet filmmakers, actors, directors and everyone. I'm very happy to be here," said Madhur Bhandarkar.

While describing the importance of film festivals, Bhandarkar said he feels "proud" that such festivals offer a platform to filmmakers across the nation.

"I think the film festival is very important and IFFI is a very prestigious issue for us. It's a pride issue in our country. People make so many films, South Indian, Bengali, Marathi and Hindi cinema. It feels good to come here under the same roof," said Bhandarkar.

He added, "So I feel good to come here, interact and meet people. I get to watch films and learn from them. I get to meet filmmakers who make budgeted films and get to learn from filmmakers who make it."

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded with the Vietnamese director Ash Mayfair's 'Skin of Youth' taking home the Golden Peacock for Best Feature Film in the international competition.

According to Variety, the film follows the turbulent romance between San, a transgender sex worker seeking gender-affirming surgery, and Nam, an underground cage fighter striving to support his son.

The best director prize went to Indian director Santosh Davakahar for the Marathi thriller 'Gondhal'. Whereas filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi bagged the Best Debut Director award for the Indian feature film 'Kesari 2' at IFFI 2025.

Ubeimar Rios won the Silver Peacock for best actor (male) for his role in the Colombian film 'A Poet' (Un Poeta), which was directed by Simon Mesa Soto.

While the Silver Peacock for best actor (female) was awarded to Jara Sofija Ostan for the Slovenian film 'Little Trouble Girls'.

