IFFI: Nagarjuna launches season 2 of animated series 'Krish, Trish, and Baltiboy: Bharat Hain Hum', shares experience of attending the festival

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Veteran actor Nagarjuna is currently in Goa for the ongoing 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India.

On Thursday, he graced the launch of the second season of celebrated animated series 'Krish, Trish, and Baltiboy: Bharat Hain Hum' along with Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Information & Broadcasting; Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati; Yogesh Baweja, DG, CBC; creators of the show Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty of Graphiti Studios; Mahima Kaul, Director of Public Policy, Netflix India, and Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head - SVOD, Prime Video.

Season 2 of the animation series, like Season 1, will premiere simultaneously across Doordarshan, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, as per a press statement.

The series will be available in 12 Indian languagesincluding Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, and Odiaand seven international languages - French, German, Spanish, Russian, Korean, Chinese and Arabic making it accessible to a global audience in 150 countries, further amplifying its reach.

Season 2 also available on Waves, the newly launched Prasar Bharti's OTT platform, continues the mission to highlight unsung heroes from all across the country, including Taji Dele and Ponge Dele from Arunachal Pradesh, Wazir Ram Singh Pathania from Himachal Pradesh, and Birsa Munda from Jharkhand, among others.

Speaking about the launch of the second season, Nagarjuna said, "I have grown up watching a lot of mythology, and stories of Shri Ram, Lakshman, Bharat, Arjun, but stories on our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our country is equally important. With the new show Bharat Hai Hum, the children and the next generation will get to know about our heroes."

Nagarjuna also spoke withand shared his experience about attending the festival."We are all enjoying this and it is bringing back so many nostalgic memories. To relive the work of all the legends, Raj Kapoor ji's films, listen to the songs of Mohammed Rafi ji, Tapan Sinha ji's films...," he said.

The Secretary, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in nurturing national pride among India's younger generation.

"The diversity of India's freedom struggle needs to be communicated in ways that appeal to children. By using animation, we're making these rich histories not only accessible but also engaging. Through these animated stories, we're offering young minds a chance to learn about the unsung heroes who played pivotal roles in shaping India's destiny," Jaju said.

Krish, Trish, and Baltiboy: Bharat Hain Hum will also be available in an innovative format: a radio series and a podcast. The Krish, Trish and Baltiboy- Bharat Hain Hum Radio Series will premiere on December 1 on All India Radio (AIR), broadcasting in 12 languages across India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor