IFFM 2025: Jaideep Ahlawat sets the stage ablaze with killer Bhangra moves; fans scream "once more!"

Melbourne [Australia], August 17 : Jaideep Ahlawat is no stranger to leaving audiences speechless with his on-screen performances, but it was his surprise dance moves to the song "Jaadu" from 'Jewel Thief' that truly shocked fans, proving he's not just an actor, but also an accomplished dancer.

And now, just when we thought we'd seen it all, Jaideep has done it again, taking over the internet with an impromptu Bhangra performance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025.

The actor was joined by Malaika Arora and casting director Mukesh Chhabra during the Remitly IFFM Dance Competition.

A video shared by the festival on Instagram shows the three following a dancer's steps, but it was Jaideep who soon stole the spotlight. With his energy and killer moves, the actor had the crowd cheering loudly. Malaika clapped for him, and the audience shouted "Once more!"

The video went viral in no time, with fans flooding the comment section with love for the actor.

One user wrote, "Bhai, I didn't even notice Malaika until the end." Another commented, "Very well done Jaideep, you know Punjabi moves, you rocked." Many even demanded to see him in more dance numbers.

Jaideep was also honoured at the festival with the Best Actor - Web Series award for his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in 'Paatal Lok Season 2.' The series, a sequel to the popular crime thriller, follows Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, a haggard and unlikely hero, as he delves into a high-profile murder case that takes him deep into the remote corners of northeast India. There, he confronts powerful forces and grapples with personal tragedies, all while relentlessly pursuing the truth.

