IFI Survey of Top Critics' Best Actor Award thrills Tovino Thomas

Chennai, Jan 24 Actor Tovino Thomas, who has been chosen as one of the best actors for his role in 'Minnal Murali' along with Fahadh Faasil for 'Malik' and Vicky Kaushal for 'Sardar Uddham' in the Indian Film Institutes' Survey of Top Critics, is on cloud nine.

The actor, who couldn't contain his happiness, chose to share his thoughts on winning the award on Instagram. He wrote, "To win an award is one thing. But to win the Indian Film Institute's Survey of Top Critics is something else! To have people who look at cinema with utmost passion acknowledge your work is genuinely special. Thank you IFI and all the critics who were part of the survey for giving me and 'Minnal Murali' such an honour."

The actor also complimented others who won awards. In particular, he complimented the Basil Joseph, the director of 'Minnal Murali', saying, "We did it Aliya. Here is to telling many more stories!"

Further congratulating the others who were chosen, Tovino said, "Fahadh, congrats brother on the win! So well deserved. Vicky Kaushal, 'Sardar Udham' was so safe in your hands brother. Magnificent work! Can't wait to see what you have in store for us this year."

The actor also congratulated the three actresses who were chosen as the best. He said, "Nimisha Sajayan, what a terrific performer you are. Onwards and upwards. Konkona, I have always been a fan and you know it. Taapsee, you kicked it out of the park as always!"

Meanwhile, he also went on to congratulate the teams of the best films. He said, "Lots of love to the team of 'Joji' and of course 'The Disciple'. Two movies that absolutely captivated the audience.Humbled and Grateful. This genuinely is very special!"

