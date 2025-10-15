IICT marks fresh chapter with new batches, focusing on cutting-edge tech courses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has officially commenced its new batches, marking a new chapter in its mission to nurture India's next generation of creative technologists.

Rooted in the belief that creativity thrives at the intersection of art, innovation and technology, IICT will continue to provide future-focused programmes that prepare students to lead in the fast-evolving AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) and media sectors.

In line with its goals, this year, the institute has launched a range of cutting-edge courses that reflect the dynamic needs of the global digital industry. Among the ongoing programmes are the Specialisation in Media Tech Workflow (6 months), offering hands-on training in end-to-end media production pipelines and post-production technologies; the Certificate Programme in Environment Art for Video Games (6 months), focused on developing artistic and technical expertise for immersive game environments; and the AI Powered AVGC Course (1 month), an intensive programme introducing learners to the transformative role of artificial intelligence in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT, said in a press note, "We are excited to welcome our new batch of students to a world where creativity and technology converge. At IICT, our goal is to empower young creators with not just technical proficiency, but the mindset to innovate and lead. The creative technology landscape is expanding rapidly, and our programmes are designed to ensure students are not just part of that change; they are driving it."

With its strong emphasis on industry integration, project-based learning and cross-disciplinary innovation, IICT continues to shape well-rounded professionals ready to make a mark in the global creative economy.

Marking the beginning of a new academic year, the institute stands firm in its vision to transform ideas into impact, nurturing a generation of creators who think beyond boundaries and design the future of digital storytelling.

