IICT showcases innovation as industry partner at 7th Animation & More Summit 2025

New Delhi [India], August 26 : The 7th Animation & More Summit was held from August 22 to August 24, 2025, witnessing the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) participating as an Industry Partner.

Recognised as India's leading platform for animation, creativity, and technology, the summit brought together broadcasters, studios, creators, global delegates, and young talent under one roof.

As a part of its industry partnership, IICT introduced its new AVGC-XR programs, which are designed to equip students and professionals with advanced skills in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality. It also announced incubation, research, and partnership opportunities to foster innovation and collaboration in the creative technology ecosystem.

Additionally, the IICT booth witnessed significant engagement, with many students and professionals registering to upskill through its training programs. During the summit, several studios, production houses, and companies expressed interest in collaborating with IICT, reflecting its growing role as a hub for industry-academia partnerships.

On the other hand, the summit also held the ANN Awards 2025, where IICT played a prominent role.

Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, presented the awards for Best 2D Animation Short Film and Best 3D Animation Short Film.

Speaking about the partnership, Deoskar explained how the institute's collaboration with the Animation & More Summit reflects IICT's vision to strengthen global industry connections, inspire young creators, and drive innovation in India's animation and creative technologies sector.

"The strong response from students, professionals, and companies reinforces the need for skill development and research-driven growth," he said, as per the press release.

Following its active participation at the summit, IICT reaffirmed its position as a catalyst for creativity, innovation, and global collaborations, continuing its mission to build capacity and drive growth in India's animation and creative technology industry.

