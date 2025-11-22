IICT signs MoU for India-Australia creative collaboration at IFFI

Mumbai, Nov 22 Taking another leap towards strengthening the international academic collaboration, the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deakin University, Australia, during the ongoing Waves Bazaar held alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025.

The above-mentioned MoU was signed as part of the Australia–India Creative Collaboration initiative in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The MoU reflects the shared vision of IICT and Deakin University to advance innovation, academic excellence, and cross-disciplinary engagement in creative and technology-led education.

Talking about this, Vishwas Deoskar, CEO, IICT, said, “This collaboration strengthens our mission to nurture global talent and push the boundaries of immersive and interactive media education."

As part of the agreement, both IICT and Deakin University will come together for various academic programs, training, and research in creative and applied technologies, including workshops and masterclasses. They will further promote student and faculty mobility while working with industry to ensure real-world impact.

In addition to this, IICT also hosted a dedicated booth at Waves Bazaar, where delegates engaged in interactive activities and learning more about the institution’s innovative programs and initiatives.

Meanwhile, the 56th International Film Festival of India will feature 18 meticulously restored classics from the Indian film industry, brought back to life under the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM) by the NFDC–National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

Some of the noteworthy movies in the list include Ritwik Ghatak’s "Subarnarekha", Muzaffar Ali’s "Umrao Jaan", and "Guman", Kalpana Lajmi’s "Rudaali", B.N. Reddi’s "Malleswari", Raj Khosla’s "C.I.D", Guru Dutt’s "Pyaasa", V. Shantaram’s "Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani", Baburao Painter’s "Muraliwala", Ramesh Saigal’s "Shaheed", Mani Ratnam’s "Gitanjali", "Ek Doctor Ki Maut", "Ek Hota Vidushak", "Kireedam", and "Musafir".

These restorations celebrate the work of some of India’s most noteworthy cinematic personalities.

