IICT, University of York sign MoU to foster talent in creative technologies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) formalised a partnership with the University of York, United Kingdom, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Mumbai on Saturday.

This partnership aims to open new frontiers across future-ready disciplines, including Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), filmmaking, and design, per the press note shared by IICT.

The collaboration involves CoStar Live Lab, a research lab led by the University of York. The partnership will focus on dual-degree pathways, joint curriculum development, startup incubation, and immersive learning experiences designed to nurture India's next generation of creative technologists and storytellers, stated the press note.

The agreement, signed by Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT, and Professor Charlie Jeffery, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of York, spans a five-year term and aims to significantly enhance the academic and professional scope for Indian learners.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT, said, "This MoU represents not just an academic partnership but a shared vision for the future of creative education. We are thrilled to collaborate with an institution of York's global repute. Together, we aim to empower Indian students with international exposure and transformative opportunities in creative technologies," as quoted in a press note.

Professor Charlie Jeffery commented, "We are delighted to join hands with IICT in this exciting venture. The creative industries are global in nature, and this partnership enables students in both India and the UK to benefit from shared expertise, cutting-edge research, and real-world innovation. It's an important step in developing talent that will shape the future of storytelling and digital experience."

This partnership is expected to add momentum to India's ambition of becoming a global hub for creative technology education and innovation.

With the University of York joining the growing list of global collaborators at IICT, the institute continues to build an impressive global academic network to train and empower India's creative and digital talent pool, as per the IICT press note.

