IIFA 2023: Know who will attend the prestigious award show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : And the countdown begins. IIFA, one of the most prestigious award shows in Bollywood, is almost here with its latest edition.

IIFA is usually set in exotic locations with the who's who huddled under one roof for awards, performances, skits and so much more. This year it will happen in Abu Dhabi. And guess what? Bollywood's renowned celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt are expected to grace their presence at the gala event.

Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will showcase their hosting skills at IIFA 2023.

The awards will be interspersed with live performances by a mega star cast, with Bollywood's much-loved Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, leading the way. His Kick collaborator, Jacqueline Fernandez, will give him company, along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon whose horror-comedy, Bhediya, made us laugh and scream in equal measures.

Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurana will also set the stage on fire with some very special performances.

IIFA Rocks is set to be hosted by Farah Khan and another National Award-winning actor, Rajkummar Rao bringing together the very best in camaraderie of cinema. IIFA Rocks will also see some of the biggest music performances by the much-feted music director and singer Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya, Mika, Sukhbir Singh, Raftaar, Shreya Ghoshal, Anusha Mani and Goldie Sohel.

IIFA's guest list, as always, boasts several superstar names. This year, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have confirmed their participation, along with the legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and Riteish & Genelia D'Souza to also be in attendance.

Ayushmann's sibling and Jubilee star, Aparshakti Khurana, and Vicky's actor-brother, Sunny Kaushal, are among the expected celebrity guests, along with Mouni Roy, Fardeen Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Rashii Khanna and Sheeba Chaddha to name a few.

Ravi Menon, Co-chairman of Sobha Realty, said, "We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend. The event will witness the presence of the who's who of the Indian film industry with the glitz and glamour that makes Indian cinema widely popular. With a rich culture of performing arts in our nation itself, we are honoured to recognize and celebrate the long-standing allure of Indian cinema and its outstanding contributors. Indian films are watched across the world, and we are pleased to welcome the numerous actors, artists, and talents of our nation, further bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. IIFA Awards recognizes the highest quality and artistic expressions in the Indian film sector, just like we at Sobha Realty recognize the value of quality, art, and design in our work."

Producer Ramesh Taurani will join the 'Race' to be at IIFA, as will other movie moguls, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Jayantilal Gada, Anees Bazmee and R Madhavan, who has established himself as an actor, director, producer and writer.

IIFA will take place on May 26th and 27th, 2023.

