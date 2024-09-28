IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon turn heads in blue gown

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : Kriti Sanon, who is all set to amaze everyone with her electrifying performance at the IIFA 2024 awards, surely knows how to turn heads with her fashion. She hit the green carpet in a mesmerizing blue gown.

On Saturday, Kriti walked the green carpet in a stunning thigh-slit blue off-shoulder gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

She elevated her ensemble with minimal makeup and jewellery.

She served fashion goals at IIFA Utsavam 2024 as well.

While speaking to the media at the IIFA Utsavam 2024, she spoke about the pressure on artists because of social media.

Kriti said, " I think when we were artists back when there was no social media. I think I've been in the generation that has passed through it, like I started when there was no social media and then I entered the social media, so I've seen both. I think there's a lot more scrutiny on everything, what you're wearing, what you're seeing, where you're seen, where you're spotted and also I feel like people are just consuming data constantly and it also takes away from the excitement of seeing celebrities and actors as well, because you're seeing them like every now and right now."

She continued, "I mean there are pros and cons of both. We can obviously connect to our fans a lot more easily. We probably do two films a year but then the rest of the time we can sort of connect with them. So, I think there are pros and cons both."

The ace star is set to embrace a new role as a producer with her upcoming venture, 'Do Patti.' She got candid about the same and said, " 'Do Patti' is my first baby as a producer. I'm very excited but very nervous. I hope what we've tried to achieve, people really like it and connect with it and there is something that we're trying to say with the film, which I hope touches people's hearts and this is just the beginning. I consider myself a newcomer when you call me a producer, so it's been a learning experience. But creatively it's been satisfying and as an entrepreneur, I've been enjoying it..."

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Fans are waiting to witness the stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar on the IIFA stage to entertain with their hosting stint today.

Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor