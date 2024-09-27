IIFA 2024 press conference: Vicky's 'Tauba Tauba' sets the stage, Shahid gets everyone dancing to 'Saree Ke Fall Sa'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27 : The excitement for IIFA 2024 is building up and Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon have made sure to keep the energy high at the IIFA 2024 press conference.

Vicky made Shahid dance to the hit song Saree Ke Fall Sa, while Shahid had Vicky sing and perform his peppy track 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz'.

While addressing the media, the 'Raazi' actor humorously admitted, "Itna hi aata hai. Baaki Karan Aujla Sir bhi aa rahe hain, unse sun lijiyega," which means, (That's all I can sing. Karan Aujla is also coming, he will sing for you)." Not only this, the actor also admitted that he used to dance to Shahid's songs.

The fun didn't stop there. Shahid got Kriti Sanon, Rana Daggubati, and Regina Cassandra to join in, as they all danced to his hit 'Saree Ke Fall Sa.'

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day gala is set to kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

