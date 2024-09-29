IIFA 2024: Rani Mukerji says language of maternal love, human resilience is universal

Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who bagged the Best Actress honour for her work in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, has said that the language of maternal love and human resilience is universal, and connects with people on a primal level.

‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ was the first content-driven film in the post-pandemic era which got a positive response upon its theatrical release implying that the audience is ready to watch content heavy movies in theatres provided the story is told in a compelling manner.

On receiving the award, Rani said, "It feels incredible to be standing here,receiving the Best Actor Award amid such a warm and wonderful audience and my friends and colleagues from my fraternity for one of the most special films of my career. Receiving this award at IIFA feels even more special as it validates the fact that ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ made an impact globally in people's hearts. The film’s success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience”.

She further mentioned, "The story of this Indian immigrant mother shook me deeply.. a mother's love for her child is unconditional.. unconditional love I used to believe was a myth till I had my own. A mother's love knows no law and no pity. It dares all things and crushes anything that stands in its path. No one can come between her and her child. It makes me extremely happy to dedicate this award to all the mothers out there. Mothers can move mountains for their children and make the world a better place.”

The actress expressed her gratitude to her fans and audience for coming out to theatres to watch the film.

She shared, “A big thank you to my fans—your unconditional love and support mean the world to me. You’ve embraced every role, every character, every story I’ve had the good fortune to bring to life. Your belief in me is what makes me work harder and strive for the best.. moments like this are possible because of all your prayers. Thank you for always being there. Thank you for giving Mrs. Chatterjee a chance in the theatres when everything else seemed pretty gloomy. I share this honour with you today”.

