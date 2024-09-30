IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal Steals the Show at Award Function with Viral Dance On "Oo Antava" (Watch Video)

Photos and videos from IIFA 2024 have gone viral on social media, with Shah Rukh Khan as the event's main attraction. After several years, he hosted an award ceremony and connected well with younger actors. His dance with Vicky Kaushal to "Oo Antava" gained significant attention, especially with Samantha's reaction, who performed in the original song.

Shah Rukh and Vicky's viral dance featured their signature moves from "Oo Antava ". In original song Samantha danced alongside Allu Arjun in the same style. SRK and Vicky Kaushal's this dance has left the audience impressed and appreciative of their performances.

Following the event, Samantha shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, stating, "I never imagined this happening in a million years." The song "Oo Antwawa" from the movie "Pushpa" was a major hit, showcasing the great chemistry between Samantha and Allu Arjun. Now, fans are eager to know if Samantha will appear in a special song for "Pushpa 2."