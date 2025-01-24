IIFA 2025 pre-event: Shah Rukh gives hosting tips to Kartik Aaryan in Rajasthani, duo greet audience with 'Khamma Ghani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows best how to make any event or gathering exciting with his presence. On Friday, he attended the IIFA 2025 pre-event in Mumbai, and as expected, he added "char chaand" to the press conference with his oratory skills.

At the press event, the audience saw Shah Rukh, who has hosted several award ceremonies, giving some anchoring tips to actor Kartik Aaryan in a fun way.

This year, Kartik has come on board to host the landmark 25th edition of IIFA in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In videos doing the rounds on the internet, SRK can be seen teaching Kartik how to impress the audience with his hosting stint with a dash of Rajasthani style.

SRK quipped, "Kartik is going to host the 25th year. Just so that I can pass off the baton to him, isko main sikha deta hun ki Jaipur mein shuruaat kaise karni hai. So, you'll have to begin by saying, 'Padharo mhare IIFA"

Kartik repeated the line after which SRK told him to say "Padhaaro mhaare desh Rajasthan".

The duo even greeted the audience by saying "Khamma Ghani" with folded hands and bowed to the audience, evoking a loud cheer.

IIFA 2025 will take place from 8th -9th March 2025 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

