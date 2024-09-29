IIFA Awards 2024: Mini Mathur gets candid about success of 'Call Me Bae'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : Actor Mini Mathur, who stunned everyone with her performance in the Ananya Panday starter series 'Call Me Bae', talked about the success of the comedy-drama.

At the IIFA Awards 2024, she got candid about her recent project and recalled the initial years of her career as a VJ.

In a conversation with ANI, she spoke about the success of the series, saying, "I knew that people would love the show, but we had no idea that it would be such a deal breaker for everything. I think after a long time there is a show that is so uplifting and so fun and it doesn't take itself too seriously. And we're delighted with how the music is doing, how everything, every character has been appreciated."

Talking about 'Call Me Bae' is an eight-part series, which is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary a.k.a Bae (Ananya Panday), and chronicles her journey as she goes from being a heiress to a hustler.

The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

The series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, and Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are Executive Producers.

The series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut. It was written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha.

At the IIFA Awards 2024, King Khan is back on the stage to enthrall the audience with his hosting. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who never misses the chance to steal hearts with his charm and presence, made sure to make his co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar shake their legs to his hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The trio surely added "triple the charm, triple the fun" on the stage at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day celebration kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are captivating audiences on the IIFA stage with their hosting.

Interestingly, on the second day, Rekha will also return to the IIFA stage after a long time. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor