IIFA Utsavam: Mrunal Thakur Wins Best Performance Award for ‘Hi Nanna’

The enchanting Mrunal Thakur has once again captivated audiences and critics alike, securing the award for Performance in a Leading Role - Female (Telugu) for her outstanding portrayal of Yashna in the hit film Hi Nanna at the recently concluded IIFA Utsavam. This recognition cements her status as the queen of romance in the Indian film industry. Mrunal’s heartfelt performance has resonated deeply with fans, showcasing her remarkable talent and versatility. Her ability to bring complex characters to life has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the across film industries in India.

This latest accolade comes on the heels of her recent triumph at the prestigious SIIMA Awards, where she was honored as Best Actress (Critics) in a leading role for Hi Namma. With multiple awards under her belt, Mrunal Thakur continues to shine brightly, making her mark in both Telugu and Hindi cinema.

“I am deeply grateful for this recognition,” Mrunal expressed. “Playing Yashna was a truly fulfilling experience that allowed me to explore the depths of love and emotion. I owe this achievement to my incredible director, talented co-stars, and the entire team whose unwavering support made this possible. This award is not just mine; it reflects our collective hard work and dedication to storytelling. I’m excited to continue this journey and share more meaningful stories with my audience. This is my first ever IIFA award and it’s a special win to be sharing this award alongside such incredible actors like Rani ma’am who won in Hindi, Aishwarya ma’am who won in Tamil. This honour is truly made special owing to this”.