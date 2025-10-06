Ike Turner Jr., son of Ike and Tina Turner dies at 67

Los Angeles [US], October 6 : Ike Turner Jr., the son of the famous R&B duo Ike and Tina Turner and a Grammy-winning producer, has died at the age of 67, Deadline reported.

The news of his death was confirmed by his sister-in-law Afida Turner, who took to her Instagram account to share a post along with a caption that read, "REST IN PEACE IKE JR : U WAS AMAZING BROTHER IN LAW I M GLAD I SPEAK WITH U ON A PHONE BEFORE U GONE LOVE U RIP."

According to his cousin Jacqueline Bullock, Ike Jr. died at a hospital in Los Angeles after suffering from kidney failure. She told TMZ that he had struggled with heart problems for years and had a stroke last month.

In a statement to the New York Post, Bullock said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr. 'Junior' was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together."

Born in 1958 to Ike Turner and Lorraine Taylor, Ike Jr. was later adopted by Tina Turner along with his brother Michael. Following in the footsteps of his parents, he developed a strong interest in music from a young age.

Over the years, Ike Jr. worked closely with his father and helped run Bolic Sound Studios, founded by Ike Turner. He later became known as a skilled producer and sound engineer.

In 2007, he shared a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album for his work on his father's final record, Risin' with the Blues.

