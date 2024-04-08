'Ikhwan’ tells the story of militant who became J&K’s first Ashok Chakra recipient

Mumbai, April 8 The upcoming film ‘Ikhwan’ is a biopic based on the life of Kashmir’s first Ashok Chakra awardee, Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani.

The action drama follows his journey from being a feared militant to a decorated Indian soldier who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

Talking about the film, producer Harman Baweja said: “We are honoured and excited to bring Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani’s inspiring journey to the silver screen. His journey from being a militant to serving the country with extraordinary valour is a story the world must see. The film is an ode to him, his wife and the Indian Army, for the sacrifices made to safeguard our country.”

Nazir Ahmad Wani belonged to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry.

Mehjabeen Akhtar, wife of Wani, expressed her thoughts: “As a family, we take immense pride in the sacrifices made by my late husband. We are grateful to Harman Baweja and Baweja Studios for shedding light on his resilience and sacrifices through ‘Ikhwan’. We eagerly anticipate its release.”

The film will be a large-scale production and have a worldwide theatrical release.

