Ikk Kudi duo is back: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh come together for 'Jigra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : After captivating audience with the soulful track 'Ikk Kudi' from film 'Udta Punjab', actors Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to reunite and enthrall their fans in former's upcoming movie 'Jigra'.

Keeping fans on their toes, Alia announced her reunion with Diljit for the film with a glimpse from set.

The picture captures Alia and Diljit sitting on chairs, with a witty caption written on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Diljit's chair reads "sings about Kudi," while Alia's chair says "the said Kudi."

Sharing the post, Alia wrote, "chairs say it all."

After the post was shared, fans couldn't resist from sharing their excitement on the duo's reunion and chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "The most awaited duo is back."

Another user commented, "OMG woahhh. what a wholesome crossover!!! can't waittt."

"Alia Bhatt x Diljit Dosanjh.The heart winning collaboration of the year is coming y'all," another comment read.

Another user posted, "the 'ik kudi' duo is back y'all."

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh had last collaborated in Udta Punjab, directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

The duo gave their voice to the reprised version of Ikk Kudi which received immense love from the audiences.

Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' is all set to release on October 11, 2024.

Makers recently unveiled the teaser trailer video on their Instagram handle.

The video begins with Alia having a drink in a restaurant and sharing a story about her brother and life with someone.

In the video, she is heard saying that there is very little time and she has to do a lot.

Then, as the video proceeds, Vedang Raina is arrested and Alia is trying to release him. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran.

Alia prepares herself to face goons and even fights with them.

The teaser shows a sibling bond between Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina with the "Phoolon ka Taaron" song in the background.

Vedang has sung the modern rendition of 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka'. The song beautifully sets the mood of the Jigra's theme.

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Bhansali is also known for historical epics such as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Sony-backed Saawariya and Devdas.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in 'Alpha,' a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent.

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor