Ila Arun says she sees Meena Kumari in Vidya Balan

Mumbai, Nov 18 Actress-singer Ila Arun has heaped praise on actress Vidya Balan. During a special session ‘Celebrating Women: The Shashi Baliga Memorial Session — My Medley’ at the Mumbai LitFest Ila Arun interacted with Vidya Balan, and Anjula Bedi as part of the panel. The focus of the conversation was Ila Arun’s autobiography, 'Parde Ke Peechhey'.

The autobiography includes a dedicated section on Vidya Balan. This revelation left the audience pleasantly surprised. An excerpt was read from the book where Ila Arun expressed her admiration for Vidya Balan.

In the excerpt, Ila Arun wrote, "I cannot forget how impressed I was when I saw Vidya in 'Parineeta'. She was different from the other actresses who looked like models. She was a mature woman, having the beauty and elegance of the actresses of old times. She brought back the dignity of the original Parineeta, the beautiful Meena Kumari in the 1953 film. In fact, she seemed to represent the heroines of all eras of Hindi films. Her expressive face effortlessly spoke volumes. She looked like a Bengali too. Her eyes, her gestures, her body language, they were enough to convey her emotions without the need for words”.

Ila Arun also shared her experience working with Vidya Balan.

She wrote in her book, “I got to know her well and on the sets, I got to see how talented she is and how she transforms herself the moment the camera is on her. In ‘Begum Jaan’, she was too young to be the madam of a kotha. Shabana had done a similar role in ‘Mandi’ and she looked the part because she was a seasoned actress. She had even put on weight for the role but for Vidya, it was a great responsibility to take on a role like this at such a young age”.

“I told her that I saw Meena Kumari in her and that she should do ‘Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam’ 1962, which was released originally. She would be perfect for the role. She had the emotional strength to express her pain and her desire, the loneliness of a dejected woman. I also told her that she was the right actress to do a biopic of Meena Kumari (sic)”, the actress added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor