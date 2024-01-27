Ilaiyaraaja, family members perform last rites of Bhavatharini

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 : Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini died of cancer on January 25. His family sang the song 'Mail Pola Ponnu Onnu' during playback singer Bhavatharini's funeral.

On Saturday, the mortal remains of Bhavatharini were brought to her residence in Gudalur, Theni. Friends and relatives paid homage to her at his house.

Along with her father, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam also arrived to pay last respects to Bhavatharini.

Earlier, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Ilaiyaraaja's son and Bhavatharini's brother, was spotted at Madurai airport as he arrived to attend his sister's funeral rites.

Bhavatharini, who was also a playback vocalist and music director, died at the age of 47. She breathed her last on Thursday in Sri Lanka, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

After learning about the demise of Bhavatharini, veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and expressed his heartfelt condolences on Friday.

On Friday, her mortal remains were brought to Ilaiyaraaja's home in Chennai from Sri Lanka.

A day after her death, Ilaiyaraaja posted a picture on X with his late daughter.

Bhavatharini received the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her performance of the song 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu' from the film 'Bharathi,' which was composed by her father, Ilaiyaraaja.

Bhavatharini is survived by her husband, father Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

