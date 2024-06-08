Ilaiyaraaja, Rajinikanth express grief over demise of media mogul Ramoji Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 : Tributes have been pouring in for the media mogul Ramoji Rao ever since he left for his heavenly abode on Saturday morning.

Taking to X, veteran actor Rajinikanth wrote, "I am deeply saddened on hearing the demise of my mentor and well wisher Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. The man who created history in Journalism, Cinema and a great kingmaker in Politics. He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace."

Rao passed away on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad. He was 87. Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

His mortal remains have been kept at The Ramoji Film City, where several renowned figures arrived to pay their last respects to Ramoji Rao.

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja also offered his condolences.

"May his soul rest in peace," Ilaiyaraaja said.

Telugu Producer Daggubati Suresh Babu also expressed his grief.

"It is an extremely sad day. Anyone who wants to learn about leadership can learn from him. I met him a couple of times and each meeting was inspiring. I convey my deepest condolences to the family. He is one of the most important people for the Telugu pride," Daggubati Suresh Babu said.

Offering his condolences, actor and producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said, "My film journey started with 'Toli Choopulone' movie which was produced by Usha Kiran production which was established by Ramoji Rao. He has given opportunities to many actors, writers and artists like me. May his soul rest in peace."

Film producer Mohan Babu also recalled Ramoji Rao's immense contribution to society.

"I shared good relations with Ramoji Rao. He used to call me often...He is a kingmaker in the media industry," Mohan Babu said.

