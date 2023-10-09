Ileana D'Cruz all smiles as she plays with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who is enjoying the motherhood phase, on Monday shared adorable pictures of playing with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Taking to Instagram, Ileana treated fans with a glimpse of her precious moments.

In the pictures, Ileana can be seen playing with Koa, who is lying on the cot and looking at his mother.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "I absolutely love how his face lights up when he sees the little birdie."

As soon as the pictures were posted, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Such a pretty picture [?]."

Recently, the actor posted pictures along with Koa on her Instagram stories in which she appeared frazzled and had a disturbed expression on her face. It showed half of Ileana's face with the baby resting on her shoulder.

She wrote in the caption, "Nothing prepares you for the pain you feel when your little one is hurting."

In another picture, she looked pale and worried, Ileana captioned the image with, "Baby cuddles all day for my little trooper. Mama got some hugs in too."

Ileana has been quite private about her personal life from the outset.

Ileana just disclosed the love of her life, though. She released images from a date night with her enigmatic partner.

She shared glimpses of her dinner date with her admirers on her Instagram story.

Earlier rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif. After the two were seen on holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, love allegations about the pair began to circulate.

Ileana formerly had a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

Ileana was last seen in 'The Big Bull,' which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Unfair And Lovely.'

