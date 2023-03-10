Ileana D'Cruz banned from signing Tamil films for cheating producer?

Ileana D’Cruz has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. The actress, who was last seen in The Big Bull and had impressed everyone with her incredible acting talent in Barfi, Pokhiri and Baadshaho, has reportedly been banned from the Tamil film industry. Ileana's last Tamil film was in 2012 with Thalapathy Vijay in Nanban. This is not the first time the news of Ileana being banned in Kollywood came up. The same reports emerged in 2021.

If numerous reports floating around in Tamil news portals are to be believed, the alleged ban has been imposed in the light of a complaint filed by a Tamil producer claiming that the actress had taken advance payment for a project but then failed to partake in the shooting process. This resulted in heavy losses endured by the producers following which Ileana has been limited from starring in Tamil films, according to Siasat.com. However, no official confirmation for the same has come out either by the producer or Ileana and her team. Speaking about Tamil films, Ileana was featured in the critically-acclaimed Nanban in 2012 that garnered her positive reviews.