Ileana D'Cruz flaunts baby bump, calls it 'My little'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : Actor Ileana D'cruz, who often shares photos of her baby bump and pregnancy glow has now shared a glimpse of her full-grown baby bump.

On Wednesday, Ileana shared a mirror selfie on Instagram where she looks gorgeous in a red dress.

Along with the post, she wrote, "My little" with a watermelon emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Actor Nargis Fakhri reacted to the post and dropped Smiling Face With Heart-Eyes emoji.

Ileana is quite an active social media user and keeps sharing glimpses from her pregnancy diaries with her fans.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.

But, recently, Ileana revealed the man of her life. She dropped pictures from a date night with her mysterious man.

She took to Instagram stories and treated her fans with a glimpse of her dinner date.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor