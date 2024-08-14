Ileana D'Cruz misses husband Michael Dolan, shares sweet post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz is missing her husband, Michael Dolan and her latest post shows just how much.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress shared a video along with a heartfelt post.

In the video, Ileana is seen recording Michael during a meal, showing how she copes with his absence.

Along with the video, Ileana wrote a caption that read, "When you miss the man coz he's working late, so you look through all the lovely videos you got of him."

She also shared another fun video of the two of them, possibly from a vacation, with an infinity symbol as the caption, highlighting their strong bond.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana made her film debut in 2006 with the Telugu romance movie Devadasu, directed by Y. V. S. Chowdary, and starring Ram.

She has appeared in films such as Pokiri, Kedi, Khatarnak, Rakhi, Munna, Bhale Dongalu, Kick, Shakti, Nenu Naa Rakshasi, Devudu Chesina Manushulu, and Nanban.

In 2012, the actor also starred in the period romantic comedy Barfi!, directed by Anurag Basu, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

The actress was last seen in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta in her directorial debut.

The film, produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor