Ileana D'Cruz Pregnant Again? Actress Sparks Rumors with Pregnancy Kit in New Year Story

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, famous for her role in Barfi, is stirring up some buzz about possibly expecting her second child. Back in August 2023, she welcomed her first baby, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan. Her pregnancy before tying the knot got a lot of attention, and she kept her husband Mikhail Dolan's identity under wraps until after Koa was born. The couple reportedly got hitched on May 13, 2023, just a month before Ileana shared her pregnancy news.

Recently, Ileana posted a sweet year-end video looking back on 2024. The video had snippets from each month, and there was a quick shot of a pregnancy test in October, which got everyone wondering if she’s pregnant again. She captioned it: "I hope the coming year 2025 will be full of love, peace, and intimacy."

Fans jumped on the hint, filling the comments with excitement like, "Second baby!" and "October... congratulations again." If the rumors are true, it would be another happy chapter in Ileana’s life as a mom and wife. But so far, there’s been no official word from her or her team.