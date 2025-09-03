Ileana D’Cruz Prioritizes Family Over Films: No Bollywood Comeback Soon Reveals Barfi Actress On Neha Dhupia's Show

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, in a heartfelt conversation with Neha Dhupia during a Freedom to Feed live session, revealed that she is currently not planning a return to films. Instead, her focus remains entirely on embracing her motherhood journey. Married to Michael Dolan, Ileana is now a mother of two sons. The couple welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1, 2023, and their second son, Keanu Rafe Dolan, on June 19, 2025. Living in Houston, Texas, Ileana shared how life has beautifully shifted around her growing family.

Opening up about the emotional side of motherhood, Ileana admitted that her journey post-pregnancy was not without struggles. She revealed moments of self-doubt and vulnerability where she often questioned herself as a mother. “There were times I felt I wasn’t a perfect mother. I broke down so many times, wondering if I was doing things right. But slowly I’ve realised it’s okay to have those feelings, it’s all part of the process,” she said during the Freedom To Feed live session. With motherhood taking centre stage, Ileana shared that she is in no rush to step back into films. For now, she wishes to dedicate her time and energy to her two sons while embracing the challenges and joys of parenting.