Ileana D'Cruz shares picture from her first outing with son Koa Phoenix Dolan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Actor Ileana D'Cruz is all smiles as she goes on a first outing with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan to grab some lunch.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, Ileana shared a cute picture of herself and her son from the outing.

Ileana can be seen leaning into the black-coloured baby tramp while wearing a beautiful white dress teamed up with a blue denim shirt and a black cap. Mother

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Baby and mama's first day out grabbing lunch.

The actor recently dropped adorable pictures of playing with her son.

Taking to Instagram, Ileana treated fans with a glimpse of her precious moments.

In the pictures, Ileana can be seen playing with Koa, who is lying on the cot and looking at his mother.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "I absolutely love how his face lights up when he sees the little birdie."

Ileana has been quite private about her personal life from the outset.

Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later.

She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5.

In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen cutely sleeping.

Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana just disclosed the love of her life, though. She released images from a date night with her enigmatic partner.

She shared glimpses of her dinner date with her admirers on her Instagram story.

Earlier rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif. After the two were seen on holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, love allegations about the pair began to circulate.

Ileana formerly had a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

Ileana was last seen in 'The Big Bull,' which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Unfair And Lovely.'

