Ileana D’Cruz to Join Neha Dhupia on ‘Freedom To Feed’ to Share Her Motherhood Journey

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is now a proud mother of two, will for the very first time open up about her pregnancy journey on Freedom To Feed, an initiative founded by actress and mother Neha Dhupia. Ileana, who has always kept her personal motherhood experiences private, will share her struggles, joys, and learnings of becoming a mother during a candid live session with Neha on 30th August.

Freedom To Feed has grown into a strong community-driven platform that gives mothers a safe space to discuss everything about pregnancy, breastfeeding, mental health, and the emotional realities of motherhood. Over the years, celebrity mothers including Bipasha Basu, Radhika Apte, Yuvika Chaudhary, Soha Ali Khan, and Sonnalli Seygall have joined this initiative, making it a movement that encourages women to speak openly about their journeys.

Speaking about Ileana coming on board, Neha Dhupia shared, “Ileana opening up about her pregnancy journey for the first time on our platform means a lot to me personally and to the entire ‘Freedom To Feed’ community. The idea behind starting this initiative was to create a safe space where mothers could share their stories, fears, and triumphs without judgment. Every journey is unique and Ileana’s voice will add immense value to so many women who are looking for strength, relatability, and reassurance.”