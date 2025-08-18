I'll expose the truth: Apoorva Mukhija’s Ex Accuses Her of Spreading False Stories for Sympathy

Influencer and reality star Apoorva Mukhija gets involved in yet another controversy, as her ex-boyfriend alleges her of cheating. Apoorva's ex Ustav Dahiya (who is also an influencer) took social media and accused her of cheating and spreading lies about him under the name of content. Utsav shared a long post on his official account and shared a long post about how Apoorva called him Ghatiya to gain online sympathy.

Going ahead he made song in which he asked Apoorva to backoff and stop playing victim card. He revealed that, she cheated on him and then came back again asking her to give one chance. Utsav, without naming Apoorva, warned against spreading misinformation: "If anyone continues with the nonsense, I'll expose the truth. Don't seek sympathy by fabricating lies or assassinating someone's character online. A large following doesn't justify bullying through rage-baiting."

He added, "When I was falsely accused of cheating and abuse due to your statements, I contacted you and your agency for help, but was dismissed as a 'nobody' who should be grateful for the relationship. Here's a message from that 'nobody': you tried your best to destroy me, but I'm still standing. Your online popularity is irrelevant in the real world, which exists beyond lies and drama."

In an interview with Zoom, Apoorva said, "I think that it's good for those women who can monetise their sexuality. If men are stupid enough to pay for it, then do it. — that’s where the views come from." Her statement has since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public.This is not the first time Apoorva has been involved in controversy.

A few months ago, she appeared on stand-up comedian Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent, where she was criticised for using abusive language. She was widely trolled on social media following the incident. Later, she posted a video on Instagram claiming she had been receiving threats.