"I'll go for it when needed...": Shehnaaz Gill on cosmetic treatment; says girls "ruin" their natural beauty by getting it too soon

New Delhi [India], October 31: It's not uncommon in the film industry for actors as young as 25 or 30 to worry about ageing and their looks. Many stars turn to cosmetic treatments early in their careers, fearing that their success might fade "soon."

But actor and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, known for her bubbly nature and natural charm, seems to have a very different take on the subject.

Speaking with ANI, Shehnaaz shared her thoughts on people, especially women, who choose cosmetic treatments at a young age. She said that while it's fine to undergo such treatments, it should be done at the "right time." The actress also shared that she herself might get the procedures done, but she would only do so when she truly feels it's needed.

"I think it's fine if girls are scared of ageing; there are many treatments available these days. You can do them, but please do it at the right time. Many girls spoil their natural beauty by doing it too early. Right now, I'm all-natural, but when needed, I'll also go for it in the future; it's easy these days," she said.

Shehnaaz also went on to share how she has never been scared of ageing. Calling it something "beautiful," she said, "I am not scared of ageing. I feel it's a good thing; it means we have lived so many years. It's a big thing, and I feel the day I'll start getting wrinkles, I will feel even more beautiful."

Shehnaaz is currently busy promoting her Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, made under the banners of Raaya Picturez, Amor Films, and Shehnaaz Gill Productions.

The movie is written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and produced by Kaushal Joshi, Amarjit Singh Saron, and Shehnaaz Gill herself. It has been released worldwide by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film hit theatres on October 31.

