"I'll keep working hard": Akshay Kumar speaks on recent box office setbacks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : In a candid moment at the trailer launch event of his upcoming patriotic film 'Sky Force', Akshay Kumar addressed the media about the challenges he has faced at the box office in 2024.

Despite experiencing setbacks with several of his recent films, including 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Sarfira', and 'Khel Khel Mein', the actor remains undeterred, emphasizing his unshakable work ethic.

Akshay, who is gearing up to play a courageous Indian Air Force officer in 'Sky Force', said that his more than three-decade-long career has been built on one principle: "working hard".

He acknowledged that he has faced tough times before and knows how to bounce back.

"It hasn't happened for the first time, this has happened before as well... and the best part is to keep working hard... that's what I tell myself," said Akshay, reflecting on the fluctuations in his career.

The actor expressed that despite advice from many to scale back and do fewer films or focus solely on mass entertainment, he wants to continue working at his own pace.

"Many people tell me that I should do just 1 or 2 films in a year, but I feel that if I can work, then why not keep doing it," he said.

He also spoke fondly about 'Sarfira', a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil hit 'Soorarai Pottru', stating, "I still say that it (Sarfira) was one of my best films, even though it didn't perform well at the box office."

Akshay's latest project, 'Sky Force', promises to be an electrifying experience for moviegoers.

Set to release on January 24, 2025, just ahead of Republic Day, the film features Akshay as an Indian Air Force officer who embarks on a mission of vengeance after the death of several soldiers.

The high-stakes thriller, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, promises breathtaking aerial combat, intense action sequences, and a gripping narrative that showcases the bravery of Indian soldiers.

Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer, and Sara Ali Khan, who portrays Veer's wife.

The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role.

