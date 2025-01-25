I'll make it up in my next, says Unni Mukundan to families that couldn't watch Marco

Chennai, Jan 25 Understanding the disappointment that a lot of families felt because of not being able to watch his film Marco, which has an ‘A’ certificate, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has now promised families and children that he will, with his next film, make up for them not being able to watch Marco.

.Taking to Instagram to thank audiences one last time for the phenomenal support they had extended to his film, Unni Mukundan said, “Just came to drop a final thank you for making Marco such a massive blockbuster, truly one of its kind. My kids, as I wish to believe, helped me achieve all of love that I have today. I know a lot of families couldn’t watch the film, understandably cos of the ‘A’ certification. I’ll make it up with my next. Please Stay Tuned.”

Produced by Shareef Muhammad for Cubes Entertainments, the film, directed by Haneef Adeni, features Unni Mukundan in the lead. It was released for Christmas and literally set the cash registers ringing.

The explosive action entertainer ‘Marco’, which was high on violence, was so successful that it emerged as the first Malayalam film with an ‘A’ rating to gross over a whopping Rs 100 crore.

It may be recalled that actress Sshivada too had congratulated the film unit on their success. Taking to Instagram, Sshivada had said, “…Congratulations to director, @haneef_adeni, for crafting such an excellent movie – the making was truly commendable. The stunt sequences, in particular, were a standout and left me in awe! A big shoutout to the producer @sherifvr1 as well, for backing such brilliant projects that elevate Malayalam cinema on a pan-Indian level. Kudos to the entire team of Marco for delivering such a phenomenal movie. For those who haven’t watched it yet, Don’t miss it in theatres near you.”

Apart from Unni Mukundan, ‘Marco’ also features Yukti Thareja and Kabir Duhan Singh among others. The film has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj and music by Ravi Basrur.

