"I'll never forget...": Taylor Swift shares special message for fans after Eras Tour shows in Madrid

Madrid [Spain], June 1 : Taylor Swift dazzled the audience in Madrid with her performance as part of her Eras Tour. After her mind-blowing shows, she shared a special message for her fans, reported People.

The Midnights artist, who is currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour shared a message to her fans about her "two magical" shows in Madrid, Spain.

"I LOVE YOU FOREVER MADRID!!! No ability to convey my thoughts other than to just YELL that," Swift, 34, wrote in her caption on Instagram. "We just got to spend 2 magical nights dancing and singing with the most electrifying, passionate crowds and I'll never forget a second of it. I can't thank you all enough. See you....Lyon!..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ob1LhOFQj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The post included many photos of the pop artist on stage in a range of ensembles, including her one-legged snake bodysuit and blue sequin bodysuit.

Swift performed at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30.

Among the concertgoers were the "Cruel Summer" singer's pal Blake Lively, 36, and the Haim sisters.

Many fans shared videos of the star-studded attendees, with one person on X (formerly Twitter) posting a video of Este, 38, Danielle, 35, and Alana Haim, 32, dancing alongside Lively.

Others shared photos of the Haim sisters and Lively in the audience.

Lively's daughters also attended the performance, which Swift acknowledged by giving them a shout out from the stage.

"I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty," the musician said about her album Folklore, which features the song "Betty" a song that includes Lively's three oldest children's names.

The 'Gossip Girl' actor shares daughters Betty, 4, Inez, 7, James, 9, and another baby, whose name and sex have not been announced yet, with husband Ryan Reynolds, 47.

Meanwhile, the mother of four was joined by her husband for Swift's show on Thursday.

In videos provided by an Instagram fan page, the couple grinned and kissed as they watched their friend take the stage.

Swift's next two shows will be in Lyon, France, on Sunday, June 2 and Monday, June 3, before she heads to the United Kingdom for several shows in Scotland and England, reported People.

