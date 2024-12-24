"I'm a pure vegetarian..." says Abhinav Arora on his viral chicken video

New Delhi [India], December 24 : Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual content creator, has addressed the trolling he faced earlier this year over an old video where he claimed that his mother doesn't eat non-vegetarian food but cooks chicken for him.

Speaking in an interview with ANI, Abhinav explained the context of the video and shared his thoughts on the backlash. The 10-year-old revealed that he had come across an "online poem" and repeated it back then.

"The video is from the lockdown. It's a very old video, around three to four years old. People have focused on just one line and targeted me. But I had only repeated a poem I heard online. I am a pure vegetarian and don't even eat onion or garlic," Abhinav said.

When asked if his parents force him to make videos, Abhinav said he creates content on his own terms and clarified that whatever he says is not "taught to him or memorised."

"Whatever I do, I do it from my heart. Whatever I say is not something I've been taught or made to memorise. I say it from my heart. Yes, my parents support me, and I consider myself very lucky to have such supportive parents."

Abhinav also spoke about his connection to Sanatan Dharma and his intent to spread its teachings.

"I want to promote Sanatan Dharma. The allegations against me are very unfortunate. When a child learns something, like football, they want to show others. If they learn cricket, they want to teach it to others. Similarly, I enjoy devotion and sharing it. If I show my devotion, people seem to have a problem," he shared.

