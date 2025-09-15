"I'm an emotional guy": Travis Kelce shed "a few tears" while proposing Taylor Swift

Washington DC [US], September 15 : Travis Kelce's proposal to Taylor Swift wasn't just romanticit was emotional. The Kansas City Chiefs star revealed in a new interview that he shed "a few tears" while proposing to her, reported People.

Recalling the moment, the NFL star admitted that he felt the nerves and emotions intensely. "The palms were definitely sweating," he said, reflecting on the heartfelt occasion.

"She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating," said Kelce in a preview of the interview that was shared on X.

"I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there," he added. "But it's been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," he said as quoted by People.

When asked how much happier Swift makes the NFL star.

Kelce replied, "She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am," he said.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 after two years of dating, sharing sweet photos from the proposal with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

While the NFL star and musician shared their engagement news with the world, the pair "want to keep it more private" when they tie the knot, as per the sources, reported People.

"It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle," the insider said of their nuptials. "They both have a close circle of friends, and they'll respect their privacy."

"She's incredibly happy," the source added of Swift. "It's all just perfect," according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor