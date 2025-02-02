"I'm bad in that movie" Guy Pearce on his performance in Christopher Nolan's Memento

Washington DC [US], February 2 : The Oscar nominee Guy Pearce admitted that he didn't like his performance in Christopher Nolan's 'Memento' which was released in 2000, reported Deadline. He played the role of memory-addled Leonard Shelby in the movie.

The actor Guy Pearce has been nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Adrien Brody's The Brutalist at the upcoming Academy Awards.

The Oscar nominee compared his performance in Nolan's Memento' to 'Nails on a Chalkboard' and said that he hated his work in the movie, reported Deadline.

"I'm having an existential crisis. I watched Memento the other day and I'm still depressed. I'm bad in that movie. I'd never thought that before, but I did this Q&A of Memento earlier this month and decided to actually watch the film again. But while it was playing I realized I hate what I did." said Guy Pearce to Times as quoted by Deadline.

While explaining his role, Pearce added, "I was trying to do a flippant attitude, but it was all wrong. John Gielgud once said, 'You can be good in a good movie, good in a bad movie, bad in a bad movie, but never be bad in a good movie.' Yet I watched Memento and realized I'm bad in a good movie."

There was a significant buzz among the fans of Guy Pearce who questioned his absence from the Academy Awards nomination after the release of Memento in 2000.

Two decades later, the actor feels that it was the right decision of the jury to not select him for Oscar's Nomination. "It's funny; people say I should've been nominated for Memento. Now I understand why I wasn't," said Guy Pearce.

Written and directed by Nolan, Memento stars Pearce as Leonard, a man struggling with short-term memory loss while trying to track down the man who raped and murdered his wife. The film also starred Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano.

The actor Guy Pearce recently shared his experience of working with big-budget Hollywood studio films and why he decided to stay away from it.

Follwing his success in Memnto, the big Hollywood studios approached the actor for high-budget films, 'The Time Machine' to name one. The film which was loosely based on HG Wells' novel of the same name was a major flop.

Sharing his experience with the big studio films, Guy Pearce said, "The process of it felt way too big for me," said Pearce to GQ Magazine as quoted by Deadline.

Pearce continues, "I can't make this idea of studio films where you just get told what to do by people afraid to lose their jobs. I remember there were discussions at the beginning about how I was going to look. A couple of the executives say, 'No, he'll just cut his hair and he'll just do this and he'll do that.' And I'm in the room going, 'Hello?' I'm immediately feeling like my intuition doesn't mean anything here. That's a killer for me."

Guy Pearce was also seen in 'Iron Man 3' which starred Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor