"I'm certainly not retired": Peter Jackson on not directing feature film in 11 years

Washington DC [US], July 11 : 'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson recently opened up about his decade-plus hiatus from feature filmmaking, reported Variety.

Peter Jackson has not directed a narrative feature film in more than a decade. His last feature, 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,' was released in 2014.

"No, no. I'm certainly not retired," Jackson said, adding, "We are currently working on three different screenplays. I'm at the moment writing three different scripts."

"We are producing and have been writing 'The Hunt for Gollum,' which Andy Serkis is going to direct next year," he added, referencing the next 'Lord of the Rings' movie. "I've enjoyed working on documentaries, whether they show I've grown old or not, and obviously the 'Get Back,' The Beatles project. I've enjoyed doing various things with The Beatles, which is great, and that'll probably carry on," reported Variety.

Recently, Jackson has been prioritising Colossal, the biosciences company in which he is a major investor. Together with the company's CEO Ben Lamm and archaeologist Kyle Davis, Jackson has been trying to bring the Giant Moa back from extinction, as per the outlet.

"To me, de-extincting the Moa would be just as exciting, if not more exciting, than any film I could possibly make," said Jackson. "I've made a lot of movies, but to see the Giant Moa brought back would be a level of excitement that I think would supersede anything at this point in time."

"The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" will open in theatres on December 17, 2027. Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are producing the new movie, reported Variety.

